Nå får ikke Lund Svindal lov til å kjøre med Red Bull på hjelmen lenger

First day skiing this new season. You're probably noticing that there's difference. The logo on my helmet. I still have a great relationship with Red Bull, and I'll continue to work with the great people I know there. But due to politics in the Norwegian Ski Federation it is no longer possible to have the logo on my helmet. But still a proud member of the Red Bull team, and of course a proud member of #attackingvikings

A post shared by Aksel Lund Svindal (@asvindal) on Aug 3, 2018 at 12:41am PDT