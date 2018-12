Sesongen over for Haver-Løseth etter brudd i kneet

View this post on Instagram

Straight out of surgery, and was met by the gang💗 Unfortunately it’s the end of my season here. I suffered a tibial fracture in my knee and a meniscus injury, so I will be spending the next 2 months on crutches. Rehab here I come🙋🏼‍♀️ A big thank you to Dr. Sebastian Schützenberger & his team here in Meidling hospital, you guys are amazing🙌🏼