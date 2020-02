Skismørere i harnisk: – Behandles som dritt

Small nation challenges in #skitour2020:



- Hotel rooms over a night club in Östersund.

- First train to Åre, big nations on the afternoon one.

- Accomodation 40 km from the venue in Åre, big nations in city center.

- The worst wax cabins ever in Åre. Huge health risk to use. pic.twitter.com/Z3Nt86RWEK