The Handmaid's Tale tok kaka

Saken oppdateres.

Elisabeth Moss og «The Handmaid's Tale» ble den store vinneren under nattens Golden Globe - utdeling. Men Kyle MacLachland ble snytt for prisen for beste mannlige skuespiller i en TV-film eller miniserie til fordel for Ewan McGregor. Her er alle vinnerne og de nominerte under 2018 Golden Globe Awards ( vinnerne er uthevet).

Beste kvinnelige skuespiller i TV-film eller miniserie:

Nicole Kidman, «Big Little Lies»

Reese Witherspoon, «Big Little Lies»

Jessica Lange, «Feud: Bette and Joan»

Susan Sarandon, «Feud: Bette and Joan»

Jessica Biel, «The Sinner»

Beste mannlige skuespiller i TV-film eller miniserie:

Robert De Niro, «The Wizard of Lies»

Ewan McGregor, «Fargo»

Kyle MacLachlan, «Twin Peaks»

Geoffrey Rush, «Genius»

Jude Law, «The Young Pope»

Beste kvinnelige birolle på film:

Laurie Metcalf, «Lady Bird»

Allison Janney, «I, Tonya»

Mary J. Blige, «Mudbound»

Octavia Spencer, «The Shape of Water»

Hong Chau, «Downsizing»

Beste mannlige birolle på film:

Willem Dafoe, «The Florida Project»

Armie Hammer, «Call Me by Your Name»

Richard Jenkins, «The Shape of Water»

Christopher Plummer, «All the Money in the World»

Sam Rockwell, «Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri»

Beste TV-serie, drama:

«The Handmaid’s Tale»

«Stranger Things»

«This Is Us»

«Game of Thrones»

«The Crown»

Beste TV-serie, musical eller komedie:

«Will & Grace»

«Master of None»

«Blackish»

«SMILF»

«The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel»

Beste kvinnelige skuespiller i TV-serie, musical eller komedie:

Issa Rae, «Insecure»

Alison Brie, «GLOW»

Pamela Adlon, «Better Things»

Frankie Shaw, «SMILF»

Rachel Brosnahan, «The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel»

Beste mannlige skuespiller i TV-serie, musical eller komedie:

Aziz Ansari, «Master of None»

Anthony Anderson, «Blackish»

Eric McCormack, «Will & Grace»

Kevin Bacon, «I Love Dick»

William H. Macy, «Shameless»

Beste TV-film eller miniserie:

«Big Little Lies»

«Feud: Bette and Joan»

«Fargo»

«The Sinner»

«Top of the Lake: China Girl»

Beste kvinnelige birolle i TV-film eller miniserie:

Laura Dern, «Big Little Lies»

Chrissy Metz, «This Is Us»

Ann Dowd, «The Handmaid’s Tale»

Shailene Woodley, «Big Little Lies»

Michelle Pfeiffer, «Wizard of Lies»

Beste mannlige birolle i TV-film eller miniserie:

Alexander Skarsgard, «Big Little Lies»

David Thewlis, «Fargo»

Alfred Molina, «Feud: Bette and Joan»

David Harbour, «Stranger Things»

Christian Slater, «Mr. Robot»

Beste animasjonsfilm:

«Coco»

«Loving Vincent»

«The Breadwinner»

«Ferdinand»

«The Boss Baby»

Beste fremmedspråklige film:

«The Square» – Sverige

«First They Killed My Father» – Kambodsja

«In the Fade» – Tyskland

«A Fantastic Woman» – Chile

«Loveless» – Russland

Beste kvinnelige skuespiller i TV-serie, drama:

Elisabeth Moss, «The Handmaid’s Tale»

Caitriona Balfe, «Outlander»

Claire Foy, «The Crown»

Maggie Gyllenhaal, «The Deuce»

Katherine Langford, «13 Reasons Why»

Best mannlige skuespiller i film, komedie eller musical:

James Franco, «The Disaster Artist»

Daniel Kaluuya, «Get Out»

Hugh Jackman, «The Greatest Showman»

Steve Carell, «Battle of the Sexes»

Ansel Elgort, «Baby Driver»

Beste originalmusikk:

«Remember Me», «Coco»

«This Is Me», «The Greatest Showman»

«Mighty River», «Mudbound»

«Home», «Ferdinand»

«The Star», «The Star»

Beste film:

«Call Me By Your Name»

«Dunkirk»

«The Post»

«The Shape of Water»

«Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri»

Beste film, komedie eller musical:

«The Disaster Artist»

«Get Out»

«The Greatest Showman»

«I, Tonya»

«Lady Bird»

Beste kvinnelige skuespiller i filmdrama:

Jessica Chastain, «Molly’s Game»

Sally Hawkins, «The Shape of Water»

Frances McDormand, «Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri»

Meryl Streep, «The Post»

Michelle Williams, «All the Money in the World»

Beste mannlige hovedrolle i filmdrama:

Timothée Chalamet, «Call Me By Your Name»

Daniel Day-Lewis, «Phantom Thread»

Tom Hanks, «The Post»

Gary Oldman, «Darkest Hour»

Denzel Washington, «Roman J. Israel, Esq.»

Beste kvinnelige hovedrolle i film, komedie eller musical:

Judi Dench, «Victoria & Abdul»

Helen Mirren, «The Leisure Seeker»

Margot Robbie, «I, Tonya»

Saoirse Ronan, «Lady Bird»

Emma Stone, «Battle of the Sexes»

Beste filmregissør:

Guillermo del Toro, «The Shape of Water»

Martin McDonagh, «Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri»

Christopher Nolan, «Dunkirk»

Ridley Scott, «All the Money in the World»

Steven Spielberg, «The Post»

Beste mannlige hovedrolle i TV-serie, drama:

Sterling K. Brown, «This Is Us»

Freddie Highmore, «The Good Doctor»

Bob Odenkirk, «Better Call Saul»

Jason Bateman, «Ozark»

Liev Schreiber, «Ray Donovan»