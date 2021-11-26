– Ikke klarert i forkant

Saken oppdateres.
Astrid S har anklaget den amerikanske artisten French Montana for plagiat med låten «How You King?». Store deler av teksten er nærmest identisk med den trønderske artistens låt «Jump» fra 2016.
Nå har VG snakket med Astrid S' manager Gilbert Lunde:
– Jeg kan bekrefte at dette ikke har blitt klarert i forkant, men at vi nå er i kontakt med teamet til French Montana for å finne ut hva som har skjedd og for å få riktige avtaler på plass, sier Lunde til avisa.
Sammenlign tekstene ved å trykke på «Bytt tekst»:
«How You King?» av French Montana
If I fell with no one around wouldn't even make a sound? 'Cause I can't even make one now
I get these thoughts in my head But I wouldn't do it anyway Or at least it's what I say
Til I'm out on the edge I take a look at the bottom I know it would hurt hittin' ground But I don't think that I mind the fallin' Would anyone know? Is there anyone watchin'? I'm gettin' crazy ideas in my head And I don't think I'm able to stop 'em
«Jump» av Astrid S
If I fell with no one around Would it even make a sound? 'Cause I can't even make one now
And I get these thoughts in my head But I wouldn't do it anyway Or at least that's what I say
'Til I'm right on the edge I take a look at the bottom And I know it will hurt hitting ground But I don't think that I'd mind the falling Would anyone know? Is there anyone watching? I'm getting crazy ideas in my head And I don't think I'm able to stop
Astrid S har så langt ikke kommentert saken selv. Artisten har imidlertid lagt ut en video på TikTok hvor hun ber følgerne selv vurdere likheten mellom de to låtene.
«Jump» ble gitt ut i 2016 på EP-en «Astrid S». Låten er skrevet av Astrid Smeplass, Emily Warren og Nick Ruth, som også har produsert låten sammen med Thomas Eriksen.
Sammenlign starten av de to låtene her:
Astrid S med «Jump:
French Montana med «How You King?»: