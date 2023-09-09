FILE- In this May 1, 2018, file photo, Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg delivers the keynote speech at F8, Facebook's developer conference in San Jose, Calif. Details from more than 500 million Facebook users have been found available on a website for hackers. The information appears to be several years old, but it is another example of the vast amount of information collected by Facebook and other social media sites, and the limits to how secure that information is. (AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez, File) Foto: Marcio Jose Sanchez / APGod og viktig dom mot Facebook Adresseavisen Lederartikkel Datatilsynet skal ha ros for at de ikke lar Facebook og Instagram bare få ture fram i Norge. Publisert: 9. september 2023 kl. 08:52 Oppdatert: 9. september 2023 kl. 08:52 Du leser nå en lederartikkel. Den uttrykker Adresseavisens mening.