FILE - In this Nov. 27, 1976 file photo, The Band, Richard Manuel on piano, Levon Helm on drums, lead guitarist Robbie Robertson, center, and bass guitarist Rick Danko, take the stage for their final live performance before a crowd of 5,000 at Winterland Auditorium in San Francisco. (AP Photo/John Storey, file) Foto: John Storey / ApDen siste valsen Terje Eidsvåg 95 19 87 33 Kommentator Robbie Robertson er død og dette bildet har blitt enda tristere. Publisert: 10. august 2023 kl. 12:47 Oppdatert: 10. august 2023 kl. 12:47 Du leser nå en kommentarartikkel. Den uttrykker skribentens mening.